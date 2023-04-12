Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 28th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of VVR opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $4.32.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

