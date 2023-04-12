Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of IIM stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

