FY2023 EPS Estimates for Root, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Root in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($12.50) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($11.95). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Root’s current full-year earnings is ($13.41) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Root’s FY2024 earnings at ($6.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Get Root alerts:

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($4.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.29) by $0.16. Root had a negative return on equity of 78.82% and a negative net margin of 92.86%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million.

Root Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Root from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Root from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Root from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of ROOT opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Root has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Root by 661.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,896 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Root by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 217,175 shares during the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,356,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.