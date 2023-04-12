Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0321 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VKI stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKI. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 82,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 80,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

