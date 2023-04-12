Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on May 1st

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $10.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Alamo Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ALG stock opened at $173.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.22. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $186.37. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $470,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,392,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

