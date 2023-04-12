Werner Enterprises, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Werner Enterprises has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of WERN opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

