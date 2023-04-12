First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$32.95 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$18.67 and a 1-year high of C$43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.65.

Insider Activity

About First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

