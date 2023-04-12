Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $829.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 52,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $1,635,532.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,185.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,855 shares of company stock worth $3,485,669. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 179.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 386.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCOM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.