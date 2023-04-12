Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Hormel Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

