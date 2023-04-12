Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.45.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.2 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.27.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

