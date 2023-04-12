Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on April 28th

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFSGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Shares of BFS stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.17. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saul Centers

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,561.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.