Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on April 28th

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.17. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,561.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

BFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

