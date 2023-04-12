WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for WD-40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.24. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WD-40’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $173.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.41 and its 200-day moving average is $170.41. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 5.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $493,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,855.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.