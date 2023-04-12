A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Further Reading

