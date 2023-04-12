FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Schlumberger Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,620 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after acquiring an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.