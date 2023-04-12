ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 93.80% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James cut ADS-TEC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.
ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance
ADSE opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $8.71.
About ADS-TEC Energy
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.
