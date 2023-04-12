ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 93.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James cut ADS-TEC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

ADSE opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

About ADS-TEC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter worth $65,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the third quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

