KeyCorp Weighs in on Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIT. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.20. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading

