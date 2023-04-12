State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 900 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $147.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

