New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $30,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 33.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,473,000 after acquiring an additional 639,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,819,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $139.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.74.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

