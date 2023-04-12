New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Edison International worth $25,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after buying an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,251,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,834,000 after buying an additional 658,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 30.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,491,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,993,000 after buying an additional 583,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after buying an additional 562,352 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

