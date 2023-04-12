Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,294 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $22,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CAH opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

