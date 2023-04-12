Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of GBX stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

