PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.52. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $84.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

PSMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,684.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,684.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $111,002.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,703 shares of company stock worth $3,656,453. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PriceSmart by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

