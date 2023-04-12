Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $39-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.61 million. Zynex also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZYXI. Piper Sandler raised Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zynex from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Zynex Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. Zynex has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $440.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zynex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Zynex by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zynex by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Zynex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zynex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

