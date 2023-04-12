New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.33 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $28,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,385 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 86.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $201.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.91. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

