New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $26.53 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $26,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average is $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

