Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $28,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $44,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $191.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $219.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.