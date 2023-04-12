Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $28,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,782,000 after buying an additional 528,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,369,000 after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,739,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,454,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,294,000 after purchasing an additional 358,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,222,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $236.84 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.15.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

