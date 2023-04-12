Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.