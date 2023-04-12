Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $179,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1,073.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,583,182,000 after acquiring an additional 265,087 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,465,939 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $137,329,000 after purchasing an additional 86,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.61.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $196.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.02.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

