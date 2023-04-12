Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 6,500 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after buying an additional 2,697,480 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,692,000. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,328,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,872 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.56. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ENLC. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

