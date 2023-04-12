Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $198.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.77. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

