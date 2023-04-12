Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases New Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,383 shares of company stock worth $526,343. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

