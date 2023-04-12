Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

