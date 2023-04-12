Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.60 Million Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 980.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 72,215 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 216,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Company Profile



MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

