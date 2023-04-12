Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $83,227,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 221.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 48.7% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,397,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,371,000 after purchasing an additional 784,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,557. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of SMAR opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $56.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

