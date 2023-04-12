Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.10% of Plains GP worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 124.42%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

