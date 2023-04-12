Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $3.68 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,996,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,648,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,151,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV opened at $489.68 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $474.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

