Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $59,000 Position in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of authID at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of authID by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in authID during the first quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in authID during the first quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in authID by 353.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in authID by 440.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares in the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

authID Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUID opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. authID Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

authID Profile

authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

