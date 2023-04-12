Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $4.24 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after acquiring an additional 246,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,928,000 after acquiring an additional 307,120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,912,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,153,000 after acquiring an additional 52,595 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

