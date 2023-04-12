Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 4,001 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,765,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 864,508 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 119,507 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

