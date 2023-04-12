Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CION opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $547.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.67%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

