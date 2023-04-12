Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 4,744 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 64,056 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CLTL opened at $105.63 on Wednesday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a twelve month low of $104.81 and a twelve month high of $105.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average is $105.42.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

