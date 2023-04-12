Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 2,310 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

