Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

