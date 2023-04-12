National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NFG. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.1 %

NFG opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

