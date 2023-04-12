Versor Investments LP Takes $922,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Genpact by 148.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at $29,631,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,631,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,500 shares of company stock worth $10,491,195 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Trading Up 0.6 %

Genpact stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

