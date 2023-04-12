Reviewing Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) & Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) and Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hywin and Virtus Investment Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A Virtus Investment Partners 13.26% 24.06% 5.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Hywin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.6% of Hywin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtus Investment Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hywin and Virtus Investment Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus price target of $205.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.92%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than Hywin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hywin and Virtus Investment Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $2.10 billion 0.08 $36.53 million N/A N/A Virtus Investment Partners $886.38 million 1.51 $117.54 million $15.53 11.79

Virtus Investment Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hywin.

Volatility and Risk

Hywin has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats Hywin on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries. It also offers public market investment products, including money market funds, such as government bonds, central bank bills, term and certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; government, corporate, and convertible bonds, as well as other traded debt instruments; and equities and multi-strategy funds. In addition, the company provides individual whole life insurance, individual term life insurance, universal life insurance, individual health insurance, and annuity insurance products, as well as critical illness insurance comprising personal accident insurance products; discretionary and advisory mandates to ultra-high-net-worth clients; and overseas property investment services for residential properties, as well as client referrals to overseas and charge property developers. Further, it manages and distributes a range of private funds to professional investors; and offers information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services to asset management service and financial product providers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio. The company was founded on November 1, 1995, and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

