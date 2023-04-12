Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) & Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX) Financial Survey

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) and Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Energy and Stratex Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Energy 23.56% 38.57% 14.63% Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vista Energy and Stratex Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Energy $1.14 billion 1.75 $269.54 million $2.73 7.88 Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vista Energy and Stratex Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stratex Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vista Energy presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.53%. Given Vista Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Vista Energy has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vista Energy beats Stratex Oil & Gas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Stratex Oil & Gas

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. engages in the exploitation, exploration, development of oil and gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in Texas, Montana, Colorado, Kansas, North Dakota, and Utah. The company was founded on January 6, 1989 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

