F Thomson Leighton Buys 319 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.42 per share, with a total value of $25,015.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,766.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.60 per share, with a total value of $25,064.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.12.

On Friday, March 31st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.88.

On Wednesday, March 29th, F Thomson Leighton bought 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.25.

On Monday, March 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $25,000.94.

On Friday, March 24th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.18 per share, with a total value of $25,034.94.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, F Thomson Leighton bought 332 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.49 per share, with a total value of $25,062.68.

On Monday, March 20th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 341 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.38 per share, with a total value of $25,022.58.

On Friday, March 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.89 per share, with a total value of $25,001.27.

On Wednesday, March 15th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 350 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.50.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

