Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Major Shareholder Preston T. Parsons Sells 6,600 Shares

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ IONM opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Assure Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

